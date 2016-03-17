TRADING SIGNALS

Our Automated Trading System named "Moon", which also gives its name to our Signal Trading, is the need to find a valid operational tool that generates a steady return over time without jeopardizing the initial capital.



In fact, special attention was given to money management , this aspect has enabled us to develop a stable and reliable trading strategy that generates a low drawdown unlike so many other signals that send many into the red while boasting a high percentage of operations in

profit.





Moon has been trading in a cautious opening few operations in order to more easily manage a possible Loss, works by using Stop Loss and Trailing Stop placing market orders at certain key levels taking advantage of the market volatility and the breakout.





Three different types of signals available for MetaTrader 4 platforms, designed for accounts with initial deposit of different magnitudes:





Moon: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 1,000



size range: 0.10 to 0.20 lots





Pluto: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 2,000



size range: from 12:20 to 0.30 lots





Eris: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 3,000



size range: 0.30 to 0.40 lots



