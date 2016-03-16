The FOMC decision

Even if the markets do not consider it likely a rise in interest rates this month , the FOMC is still divided . The committee's vice-chairman , Stanley Fischer , would be in favor of a rise of 0.25% , while the Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard appeals to prudence . Janet Yellen will have to decide . And financial markets are waiting to see what happens





If the Fed were to surprise the market with a similar move to the one last Thursday of the ECB, volatility may be reproduced even overnight on securities, currencies and Asian indices. Gold and yen could suffer a sudden rebound if investors wanted to move towards safe havens.

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