The FOMC decision

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Even if the markets do not consider it likely a rise in interest rates this month, the FOMC is still divided. The committee's vice-chairman, Stanley Fischer, would be in favor of a rise of 0.25%, while the Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard appeals to prudence. Janet Yellen will have to decide. And financial markets are waiting to see what happens
If the Fed were to surprise the market with a similar move to the one last Thursday of the ECB, volatility may be reproduced even overnight on securities, currencies and Asian indices. Gold and yen could suffer a sudden rebound if investors wanted to move towards safe havens.
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