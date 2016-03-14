Five things the markets are talking about

This week, the main focus will shift back stateside with the Federal Open Market Committee (March 16) meeting. Nevertheless, there are also rate decisions from Bank of Japan (March 14), Bank of England (March 17) and Swiss National Bank (March 17). Along with aforementioned monetary policy decisions there are a handful of other economic releases expected to make an impact in capital markets. These include U.S. and Canadian CPI and retail sales, U.S. industrial production and OPEC’s monthly update. Overseas, there... READ MORE