Asian Markets Start the Week on a Higher Note, Gold supported Above $1250

All the Asian markets are opened on a higher note on the start of the new week on Monday as Wall Street booked a solid gain on last Friday and Gold erases previous losses against US dollar and currently remains well supported above $1250 mark.



The Nikkei 225 index was trading 2.08% higher to 17,291.23 points on Monday morning in Tokyo, while the broader Topix index traded 1.42% higher at 1,378.61 points. Today Japan released core machinery orders with positive numbers at 15% month-on-month in January, the strongest rise in 22 months. USD/JPY remains well supported below 114.00 marks and trading around 113.92 levels.



Shanghai Composite rising 0.70% to 2,830.08 points, while Hong Kong's Heng Seng index was trading 1.13% higher to 20,436.77 points.



South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.17% higher to 1974.77 points.



Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.71% higher to 5,203.70 points in Sydney while New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading up 0.87% at an all-time high of 6,572.15 points on Monday afternoon in Wellington.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

