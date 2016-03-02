EUR/CHF - Bearish !!

• EUR/CHF's selling pressures continues. Hourly support can be found at 1.0810 (29/02/2016 low) is on target. Hourly resistance lies at 1.0946 (25/02/2016 high). The technical structure suggests further weakening. • In the longer term, the technical structure remains positive. Resistance can be found at 1.1200 (04/02/2015 high). Yet,the ECB's QE programme is likely to cause persistent selling pressures on the euro, which should weigh on EUR/CHF. Supports can be found at 1.0184 (28/01/2015 low) and 1.0082...