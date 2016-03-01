Support Margin Bonus from Fort FS is a bonus which remains on your account at any market drawdown including situations when the bonus amount is larger than the amount of own funds; as a result, it offers real support in traders’ work, regardless of the trading results, increasing the financial possibilities on your account. This promo-action is open for new clients as well as for those who already work with Fort Financial Services by funding your trading account from 25 USD or the equivalent in another currency through any convenient payment system.

The bonus amount depends on the deposit amount according to the table below:

DEPOSIT AMOUNT (USD) BONUS AMOUNT IN %

25 – 50 5%

51 – 100 7%

101- 200 9%

201- 400 12%

401 and more 15%

Welcome to join at Fort Financial. Open an account: www.fortfs.com