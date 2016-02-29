Euro May Fall Further as Soft CPI Hints More ECB Easing Ahead





Talking Points:





NZ Dollar falls as data drives rate cut bets, Yen gains as S&P 500 futures fall

Euro downturn may continue as soft inflation data beckons more ECB easing

Global stimulus expansion hopes may offer support to risk sentiment trends

The New Zealand Dollar underperformed to start the trading week after a string of disappointing data releases fueled RBNZ rate cut speculation. A measure of business confidence from ANZ Bank fell by the most since October. A separate report showed Building Permits fell 8.2 percent, making for the biggest drawdown since September 2014. The Kiwi fell alongside New Zealand bond yields, suggesting the soft results spurred easing bets. Meanwhile, the Yen is trading higher as S&P 500 futures open lower, hinting at a risk-off mood inspiring liquidation of carry trades funded in terms of the perennially low-yielding Japanese unit.





Looking ahead, the preliminary set of February’s Eurozone CPI figures is in focus. The core year-on-year inflation rate is expected to decline to 0.9 percent from the 1.0 percent recorded in January. Last week’s analogous report from Germany – the currency bloc’s largest economy – proved disappointing relative to consensus forecasts. A similar result on the region-wide metric may boost bets on ECB stimulus expansion at next month’s policy meeting, weighing on the Euro.The prospect of an increase in global accommodation my help risk appetite however,offering support to sentiment-linked FX including the Australian Dollar.





Asia Session

GMT CCY EVENT ACT EXP PREV 21:30 NZD ANZ Activity Outlook (FEB) 25.5 - 34.4 21:30 NZD ANZ Business Confidence (FEB) 7.1 - 23.0 21:45 NZD Building Permits (MoM) (JAN) -8.2% - 2.3% 23:50 JPY Industrial Production (MoM) (JAN P) 3.7% 3.2% -1.7% 23:50 JPY Industrial Production (YoY) (JAN P) -3.8% -3.8% -1.9% 23:50 JPY Retail Trade (YoY) (JAN) -0.1% 0.1% -1.1% 23:50 JPY Retail Sales (MoM) (JAN) -1.1% 0.1% -0.3% 23:50 JPY Dept. Store, Supermarket Sales (JAN) 1.0% -0.2% 0.0% 00:00 AUD Melbourne Institute Inflation (MoM) (FEB) -0.2% - 0.4% 00:00 AUD Melbourne Institute Inflation (YoY) (FEB) 2.1% - 2.3% 00:01 GBP Lloyds Business Barometer (FEB) 28 - 45 00:30 AUD Inventories SA (QoQ) (4Q) -0.4% 0.1% 0.0% 00:30 AUD Company Operating Profit (QoQ) (4Q) -2.8% -1.8% 1.4% 00:30 AUD Private Sector Credit (MoM) (JAN) 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 00:30 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (JAN) 6.5% 6.5% 6.6% 02:00 NZD Money Supply M3 (YoY) (JAN) 7.6% - 8.1% 04:00 JPY Vehicle Production (YoY) (JAN) -5.8% - -2.3% 05:00 JPY Housing Starts (YoY) (JAN) 0.2% -0.3% -1.3% 05:00 JPY Annualized Housing Starts (JAN) 0.873M 0.870M 0.860M 05:00 JPY Construction Orders (YoY) (JAN) -13.8% - 14.8%

European Session

GMT CCY EVENT EXP PREV IMPACT 07:00 EUR German Import Price Index (MoM) (JAN) -1.0% -1.2% Low 07:00 EUR German Import Price Index (YoY) (JAN) -3.4% -3.1% Low 07:00 EUR German Retail Sales (MoM) (JAN) 0.3% 0.6% Low 07:00 EUR German Retail Sales (YoY) (JAN) 1.8% 1.5% Low 08:00 CHF KOF Leading Indicator (FEB) 99.3 100.3 Low 08:00 CHF Total Sight Deposits (FEB 26) - 476.2B Low 08:00 CHF Domestic Sight Deposits (FEB 26) - 411.6B Low 09:30 GBP Net Consumer Credit (JAN) 1.4B 1.2B Medium 09:30 GBP Net Lending Sec. on Dwellings (JAN) 3.7B 3.2B Low 09:30 GBP Mortgage Approvals (JAN) 74.0K 70.8K Medium 09:30 GBP M4 Money Supply (MoM) (JAN) - -0.2% Low 09:30 GBP M4 Money Supply (YoY) (JAN) - 0.2% Low 09:30 GBP M4 Ex. IOFCs 3M Annualised (JAN) - 4.0% Low 10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Estimate (YoY) (FEB) 0.0% 0.3% High 10:00 EUR Eurozone CPI Core (YoY) (FEB A) 0.9% 1.0% High

Critical Levels