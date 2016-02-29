Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

29 February 2016, 11:20
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
118

Pivot Points

Hourly


Last Updated: Feb 29, 1:15 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.088621.090111.090741.09161.092231.093091.09458
USD/JPY112.459112.676112.787112.893113.004113.11113.327
GBP/USD1.382191.384551.38561.386911.387961.389271.39163
USD/CHF0.995330.997420.99880.999511.000891.00161.00369
EUR/CHF1.0871.089121.090491.091241.092611.093361.09548
AUD/USD0.710480.711890.712470.71330.713880.714710.71612
USD/CAD1.349721.353531.356061.357341.359871.361151.36496
NZD/USD0.657090.658410.658980.659730.66030.661050.66237
EUR/GBP0.784710.785820.786370.786930.787480.788040.78915
EUR/JPY122.717122.991123.111123.265123.385123.539123.813
GBP/JPY155.71156.157156.359156.604156.806157.051157.498
CHF/JPY112.324112.636112.741112.948113.053113.26113.572
GBP/CHF1.380091.383131.385051.386171.388091.389211.39225
USD/SEK8.497618.519998.528628.542378.5518.564758.58713
USD/NOK8.680548.693118.698988.705688.711558.718258.73082
EUR/AUD1.52221.525951.528131.52971.531881.533451.5372
EUR/CAD1.47331.477411.480131.481521.484241.485631.48974
AUD/CAD0.964130.966210.967530.968290.969610.970370.97245
AUD/JPY80.10480.31980.41580.53480.6380.74980.964
CAD/JPY82.61582.89582.9983.17583.2783.45583.735

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.