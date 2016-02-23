Forecast AUDCAD 23/2/2016
Analytics & Forecasts

Forecast AUDCAD 23/2/2016

23 February 2016, 18:26
Fered Jason
Fered Jason
0
119
On the h4 chart, having the ab=cd harmonic pattern formed a reversal is in sight. If the situation continues, we will have more drops coming in the market.
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