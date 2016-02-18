Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

18 February 2016, 23:14
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily



Last Updated: Feb 19, 1:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.0951.102881.106681.110761.114561.118641.12652
USD/JPY111.194112.373112.794113.552113.973114.731115.91
GBP/USD1.404971.418771.425811.432571.439611.446371.46017
USD/CHF0.980130.98660.989380.993070.995850.999541.00601
EUR/CHF1.095981.09951.100691.103021.104211.106541.11006
AUD/USD0.705430.710540.7130.715650.718110.720760.72587
USD/CAD1.351271.361071.366711.370871.376511.380671.39047
NZD/USD0.651190.657440.660680.663690.666930.669940.67619
EUR/GBP0.75360.764520.769330.775440.780250.786360.79728
EUR/JPY123.016124.587125.164126.158126.735127.729129.3
GBP/JPY158.892160.812161.516162.732163.436164.652166.572
CHF/JPY111.812113.064113.506114.316114.758115.568116.82
GBP/CHF1.384581.403191.412651.42181.431261.440411.45902
USD/SEK8.306858.386448.413688.466038.493278.545628.62521
USD/NOK8.41638.49598.53958.57558.61918.65518.7347
EUR/AUD1.524811.539061.545231.553311.559481.567561.58181
EUR/CAD1.495421.508541.51631.521661.529421.534781.5479
AUD/CAD0.965780.973170.977560.980560.984950.987950.99534
AUD/JPY78.9180.09880.55781.28681.74582.47483.662
CAD/JPY80.17481.47281.9782.7783.26884.06885.366

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.