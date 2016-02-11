Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 15:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
165

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 11, 5:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.122381.127981.130461.133581.136061.139181.14478
USD/JPY111.147111.765112.09112.383112.708113.001113.619
GBP/USD1.43111.436111.439041.441121.444051.446131.45114
USD/CHF0.965520.969020.97080.972520.97430.976020.97952
EUR/CHF1.098371.100461.101211.102551.10331.104641.10673
AUD/USD0.703790.705640.706560.707490.708410.709340.71119
USD/CAD1.390571.394251.396361.397931.400041.401611.40529
NZD/USD0.66360.665510.666350.667420.668260.669330.67124
EUR/GBP0.776330.781450.783510.786570.788630.791690.79681
EUR/JPY126.59126.981127.172127.372127.563127.763128.154
GBP/JPY159.564160.741161.424161.918162.601163.095164.272
CHF/JPY114.589115.053115.306115.517115.77115.981116.445
GBP/CHF1.387171.394281.398421.401391.405531.40851.41561
USD/SEK8.32448.35268.36348.38088.39168.4098.4372
USD/NOK8.470378.514878.537838.559378.582338.603878.64837
EUR/AUD1.584121.593221.597111.602321.606211.611421.62052
EUR/CAD1.57171.578291.58141.584881.587991.591471.59806
AUD/CAD0.982260.985620.987560.988980.990920.992340.9957
AUD/JPY78.50679.01379.27679.5279.78380.02780.534
CAD/JPY79.41879.89480.1380.3780.60680.84681.322

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.