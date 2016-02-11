Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 13:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 11, 3:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.126061.129341.131511.132621.134791.13591.13918
USD/JPY110.51110.978111.137111.446111.605111.914112.382
GBP/USD1.42881.435871.438931.442941.4461.450011.45708
USD/CHF0.96560.96770.968660.96980.970760.97190.974
EUR/CHF1.092381.095531.097461.098681.100611.101831.10498
AUD/USD0.699660.701870.703160.704080.705370.706290.7085
USD/CAD1.387461.392851.395321.398241.400711.403631.40902
NZD/USD0.66030.66270.664110.66510.666510.66750.6699
EUR/GBP0.774530.779680.782880.784830.788030.789980.79513
EUR/JPY125.611125.926126.057126.241126.372126.556126.871
GBP/JPY158.072159.438159.968160.804161.334162.17163.536
CHF/JPY113.758114.315114.537114.872115.094115.429115.986
GBP/CHF1.385841.392581.395441.399321.402181.406061.4128
USD/SEK8.34988.371458.381248.39318.402898.414758.4364
USD/NOK8.509588.535298.54438.5618.570018.586718.61242
EUR/AUD1.593771.60081.604881.607831.611911.614861.62189
EUR/CAD1.567271.575391.58011.583511.588221.591631.59975
AUD/CAD0.977750.981140.982960.984530.986350.987920.99131
AUD/JPY77.61278.04578.22878.47878.66178.91179.344
CAD/JPY78.56179.13179.36879.70179.93880.27180.841

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.