Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

4 February 2016, 08:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
129

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 4, 10:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.103961.105821.106591.107681.108451.109541.1114
USD/JPY117.591117.794117.898117.997118.101118.2118.403
GBP/USD1.454151.455791.456741.457431.458381.459071.46071
USD/CHF1.002671.004341.005331.006011.0071.007681.00935
EUR/CHF1.112781.113591.114071.11441.114881.115211.11602
AUD/USD0.715570.716540.71710.717510.718070.718480.71945
USD/CAD1.373441.374741.375251.376041.376551.377341.37864
NZD/USD0.663620.664550.665120.665480.666050.666410.66734
EUR/GBP0.756390.758130.758840.759870.760580.761610.76335
EUR/JPY130.374130.553130.619130.732130.798130.911131.09
GBP/JPY171.212171.599171.81171.986172.197172.373172.76
CHF/JPY116.908117.099117.168117.29117.359117.481117.672
GBP/CHF1.459681.463031.465041.466381.468391.469731.47308
USD/SEK8.417678.430998.437498.444318.450818.457638.47095
USD/NOK8.519378.534978.541338.550578.556938.566178.58177
EUR/AUD1.53561.539661.541221.543721.545281.547781.55184
EUR/CAD1.517671.521031.522341.524391.52571.527751.53111
AUD/CAD0.985040.986270.986840.98750.988070.988730.98996
AUD/JPY84.18284.42584.55884.66884.80184.91185.154
CAD/JPY85.34285.53885.64785.73485.84385.9386.126

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.