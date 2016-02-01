Weekly Forex Forecast (February 1 – 5, 2016)

EURUSD caved last week after once again testing channel resistance that extends off the December 2015 high at 1.1058. A closer look at the 4-hour chart shows a bearish pin bar that formed following a retest of the key level, a trade that several of our members were able to capitalize on. From here, things become fairly straightforward. A close below the trend line that extends off of the January low would expose the 1.0710 handle followed by channel support near 1.0640. Alternatively, a close above six-week channel resistance would open the door for a move to the aforementioned 1.1058. That said, the.....