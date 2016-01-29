Back and Forth. Not the time to trade…

FOMC shows more dovishness. As expected, no actions were taken during the FOMC meeting, but the message was clear… The FOMC clearly showed more dovishness seeing the recent developments in the financial markets and the US economy. Their statement is much less optimistic and it’s pointing to a lower probability of seeing another rate hike soon which only makes sense seeing the state of the economy. Wednesday was another back and forth day and our statement from yesterday “Don’t trade!” is still in play. It’s impossible .....