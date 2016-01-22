Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

22 January 2016, 09:07
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
129

Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 22, 11:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.078561.08051.081761.082441.08371.084381.08632
USD/JPY117.627117.846117.955118.065118.174118.284118.503
GBP/USD1.417971.420431.421821.422891.424281.425351.42781
USD/CHF1.005581.007771.008791.009961.010981.012151.01434
EUR/CHF1.090911.092211.093011.093511.094311.094811.09611
AUD/USD0.696460.699190.700390.701920.703120.704650.70738
USD/CAD1.418861.422091.423771.425321.4271.428551.43178
NZD/USD0.649050.65130.652260.653550.654510.65580.65805
EUR/GBP0.757080.758790.759790.76050.76150.762210.76392
EUR/JPY127.342127.576127.724127.81127.958128.044128.278
GBP/JPY167.268167.648167.84168.028168.22168.408168.788
CHF/JPY116.408116.647116.771116.886117.01117.125117.364
GBP/CHF1.430451.433951.435591.437451.439091.440951.44445
USD/SEK8.527958.552058.562618.576158.586718.600258.62435
USD/NOK8.73048.761728.778568.793048.809888.824368.85568
EUR/AUD1.529681.53591.539641.542121.545861.548341.55456
EUR/CAD1.534881.539061.541491.543241.545671.547421.5516
AUD/CAD0.996320.998480.999321.000641.001481.00281.00496
AUD/JPY82.00582.43582.63682.86583.06683.29583.725
CAD/JPY82.21282.50882.65982.80482.95583.183.396

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.