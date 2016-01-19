Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

19 January 2016, 09:04
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
146

Pivot Points


    Last Updated: Jan 19, 11:00 am +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083161.084871.085641.086581.087351.088291.09
USD/JPY117.638117.775117.834117.912117.971118.049118.186
GBP/USD1.423951.426171.427291.428391.429511.430611.43283
USD/CHF1.003051.005061.006051.007071.008061.009081.01109
EUR/CHF1.091471.0931.09361.094531.095131.096061.09759
AUD/USD0.687450.689540.690580.691630.692670.693720.69581
USD/CAD1.440531.442961.444161.445391.446591.447821.45025
NZD/USD0.644360.645470.646190.646580.64730.647690.6488
EUR/GBP0.75710.758830.759670.760560.76140.762290.76402
EUR/JPY127.823127.976128.038128.129128.191128.282128.435
GBP/JPY167.778168.113168.263168.448168.598168.783169.118
CHF/JPY116.594116.823116.938117.052117.167117.281117.51
GBP/CHF1.430581.434731.436651.438881.44081.443031.44718
USD/SEK8.556778.569218.576258.581658.588698.594098.60653
USD/NOK8.82838.84948.85858.87058.87968.89168.9127
EUR/AUD1.558421.564571.567541.570721.573691.576871.58302
EUR/CAD1.561761.566131.568251.57051.572621.574871.57924
AUD/CAD0.99540.997610.998650.999821.000861.002031.00424
AUD/JPY80.94881.25481.481.5681.70681.86682.172
CAD/JPY81.10981.33681.44681.56381.67381.7982.017

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.