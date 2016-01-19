 Pre European Open, Daily Technical Analysis   Tuesday, January 19, 2016

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169
|Pivot: 1.432
Most Likely Scenario: short positions below 1.432 with targets @ 1.4225 & 1.4185 in extension.
Alternative scenario: above 1.432 look for further upside with 1.436 & 1.44 as targets.
Comment: a break below 1.4225 would trigger a drop towards 1.4185.
|Pivot: 117.2
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 117.2 with targets @ 117.95 & 118.35 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 117.2 look for further downside with 116.85 & 116.5 as targets.
Comment: technically the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50.
|Pivot: 0.6915
Most Likely Scenario: short positions below 0.6915 with targets @ 0.685 & 0.6825 in extension.
Alternative scenario: above 0.6915 look for further upside with 0.696 & 0.7 as targets.
Comment: the RSI lacks upward momentum.
|Pivot: 1085
Most Likely Scenario: long positions above 1085 with targets @ 1097 & 1106 in extension.
Alternative scenario: below 1085 look for further downside with 1080 & 1076 as targets.
Comment: the RSI is mixed with a bullish bias.
|Pivot: 30
Most Likely Scenario: short positions below 30 with targets @ 28.35 & 28 in extension.
Alternative scenario: above 30 look for further upside with 30.75 & 31.6 as targets.
Comment: as long as 30 is resistance, look for choppy price action with a bearish bias.