 Pre European Open, Daily Technical Analysis   Tuesday, January 19, 2016

EUR/USD Intraday: under pressure.



Pivot: 1.091



Most Likely Scenario : short positions below 1.091 with targets @ 1.087 & 1.0835 in extension.



Alternative scenario : above 1.091 look for further upside with 1.0945 & 1.0985 as targets.



Comment : as long as the resistance at 1.091 is not surpassed, the risk of the break below 1.087 remains high.



GBP/USD Intraday: the downside prevails.

