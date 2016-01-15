Hello Traders, $15 Free for live account as bonus coupon

Welcome to www.roboforex.com.

If you are a new client or exciting clients but did not received any welcome bonus, you can get $15 or 1500 cent real amount in your live trading account instantly as a welcome gift. This gift from my account. Roboforex providing this 15$ gift coupon to those traders, who is completing trading volume standard lot $5, for each $5 lot, clients are getting one coupon. Each coupon is having 15$ welcome bonus. Right now I am having 6 coupons which has qualified from my trading volume $30 lots. I am giving you this coupon number to get $15 bonus in your live account. You can make profit with this amount, profit you can withdraw anytime, even you can withdraw bonus $15 also after completing the required trading volume. I am suggesting you to open pro cent account or fix cent account, you will get 1500 cent as welcome gift. So, you can trade easily with smart volume and can make profit. Also you can test your strategy or EA on this amount and can justify your strategy / EA’s performance in real platform without spending your own money. If you loss this amount, that is not a pain for you because this is free for you. Just go to www.roboforex.com and open an account, while open account, you will get an option to put the offer code, just copy coupon number from the below chart and paste it in that option, you will be qualify to get $15 free in your real account. Please see in below to get the coupon, you can use only one coupon in your cabinet. If you get “Invalid / expired / used” notification while trying to input this code, you must consider it as already used / expired. So, you can try with another coupon. If you face any problem, feel free to contact with me from this site, I will provide you new coupon because every week I am getting coupons as per my trading volume. Here I am giving latest 6 coupon numbers.

Coupons are:

8505CE0D53

3C26279CC8

F9750719A0

5BBB885188

01A06B5AA9

C4764C3BF5

N.B. If you need or would like to use my IB code, you can use my IB code “rwtn“,

Wish you happy trading with this free amount. Best of luck.

Thanks from www.pip2pips.com