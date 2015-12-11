750+ Pips for Abbey's 24EAs Portfolio Today

It has been one week since we published our Abbey's 24EAs Portfolio. We have more than 39 downloads, and we would like to thank you for your interests and supports. As of this morning (December 10, 2015), Abbey has over 750pips floating profit in our real trading account.





Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.





After six months of development and testing, we are proud to release Abbey 24 EAs Portfolio. Do you want an expert advisor that can trade a basket of currencies, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD? Why is our EA different from the rest of the products in the market?

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12965#full_description

Five simple reasons to download and trial our product:



1) This strategy is being traded with real money on MT4 trading platform.

2) It has been backtested and has generated more than 200,000 pips.

3) It has been tested from 2000 to 2015 (15+ years) for robustness with more than 22,000 trades to avoid curve fitting

4) This expert advisor composes of 24 independent trading strategies which can be manually turn on and off at any time

5) We are offering a limited time and price offer to rent this EA for $20/month. Price will increase after the first five subscribers. We are limiting our software to a maximum of 50 subscribers to protect the efficacy of our algorithms.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12965#full_description