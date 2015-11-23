EUR/USD GOING TO 1.15 - NOW, 1.02 - YEAR, 0.88 - LATER

As it looks more and more probable for a drastic fall in eurusd price, level 2 set up still shows the possibility of an upward retracement in eurusd price to this month's high. As mentioned in my previous posts, i expect eurusd prices to move in sync with gold prices. Even in gold price, the question is whether the downward price movement will happen after an upward retracement or without an upward retracement. I expect the eurusd price to retrace up to 1.15 for this month and continue its downward movement from next month.