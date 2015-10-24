When I was new, I don't know which broker will placed me on safe side, but today after 3-4 years I am proudly announcing that Yes this is my best broker and according to my searches I didn't see this type of broker in Market.

I am referring my best broker ForexTime Ltd.

What My Broker Saying, I have mentioned below:

ForexTime (FXTM) is an international online forex broker. The company is the brainchild of Andrey Dashin, a renowned businessman known for his business insight and entrepreneurial mind. The company is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission of Belize. Our aim is to offer the best possible services to our clients, who are our prime priority and to whom we are extremely dedicated. We as an Online Forex Service Provider Regulated by IFSC under license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM. Our trading services in FX, spot metals & various CFDs, Multilingual customer support team & representative offices across the globe. Free educational courses/webinars for all clients as well also.

What we do?

The company provides financial services to a wide range of different customer types including Retail and Institutional clients, Introducers, Affiliates and different investor types. We offer a vast amount of trading instruments, programs, platforms and accounts, tailored to the individual needs of our clients. Our Mission to becoming the best online forex broker by providing our clients with superior trading conditions and excellent support. Regarding Careers at ForexTime (FXTM) we provide our employees with the environment and conditions they need to grow as professionals.

Our Team comprises experienced and trusted leaders who inspire confidence in leadership and assurance of success.

FEATURES

TRADING INSTRUMENTS

FX Majors, Minors, Exotics Spot Metals CFDs on Commodity Futures ETF CFDs Share CFDs View Contract Specifications

TRADING ACCOUNTS

Standard Account Cent Account ECN Account ECN MT5 Account ECN ZERO Account ECN Manager Account FXTM Pro Account

TRADING PLATFORMS



MT4 / MT5 for PC MT4 / MT5 for MAC MT4 / MT5 for Android MT4 / MT5 for iPhone/iPad Web Trader View All FXTM Trading Platforms

TRADING TOOLS

Economic Calendar Market Analysis from Forex Circles Forex News Timeline Margin Calculator Currency Converter

Ready to start exploring the forex market? Open your live account and start trading today! Or if you're not yet sure and you'd like to test your skills out first, open a free demo account and trade under real market conditions with virtual funds!

JOIN NOW MY BROKER

FOREX TIME LIMITED