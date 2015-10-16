Gold still down after U.S. data

Gold was lower Friday after positive data from the U.S.



The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index climbed to 92.1 this month from a reading of 87.2 in September. Economists had expected the index to rise to 89.0 in October.

The report came after data showed that industrial production dipped 0.2% last month, in line with forecasts. Industrial production declined 0.1% in August, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated 0.4% drop.

U.S. manufacturing production slipped 0.1% in September, compared to expectations for a 0.2% fall. Manufacturing production declined 0.4% in August, whose figure was revised from a previously estimated 0.5% slide.

Comex gold for December delivery was last at $1,182.70, down 0.40%. December Comex silver was trading at 16.095, down 0.43%.

Elsewhere, crude oil continued its decline Friday. Investors closed positions at the end of a volatile week that saw prices slide nearly 10 percent on renewed signs a global supply glut was here to stay.

The slump came after the International Energy Agency predicted the market would remain oversupplied through 2016. However, oil futures were supported by strong stock markets and positive U.S. data.



Brent crude's new front-month December contract was last down 23% at $49.62. November Brent expired at $48.71 on Thursday, down 44 cents on the day.

U.S. crude's front-month November contract traded 0.22% higher at $46.49 a barrel.