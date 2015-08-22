Emerging Asia Don't Only Depend Of China

MOST

large:

In

photos taken

Monday (

6/

8),

appears to be

a

container

being

loaded

onto his

truck

at

a port

in Tokyo.

Japan

trade deficit

increased to

recorded

the most

in five months

, July

, as

a result of

anjloknya

melamban

export

demand from

China and

other major

markets

, while

imports

dropped

less than

forecast.

Japan

trade deficit

reached

268,1

billion

yen (

$ 2.2

billion)

reported

Thursday

(

7

/8

) compared to

a deficit of

70.5

billion yen

($

566

million)

in

June.

New York. The Governor of Bank Indonesia, Tuesday (3/8) must choose between lowering interest rates to support growth or increase mass to boost its currency. Finally he decided to split the difference and not taking any steps. The Governor's dilemma ( Agus DW ) Martowardoyo is symbolic of the situation that is emerging in the market was further disheveled world , said Analyst William Pesek .

Six months ago, the biggest concern Martowardoyo and colleagues at emerging markets ranging from Seoul to Brasilia is case Yellen will soon announce the first tightening of US interest rates in a decade.

Now, the steps taken by the US central bank ( The Fed) seems not so distracting compared with threats due to low economic growth, currency devaluation and plum shares ( which is dropped again Tuesday , 6.2% ) in China.

In addition, a number of emerging nations are in a State of vulnerable increases since 1995, when Martowardoyo served as the highest official of the monetary field in Jakarta. Earlier, the country's largest economy in Southeast Asia were joined by Brazil, India, South Africa and Turkey as members of the Fragile Five (five countries vulnerable) Morgan Stanley dubbed as the five countries of emerging economies that are at risk of experiencing stagnation.

Now, the bank's strategist statment concerns about what could be termed the Troubled Ten (ten countries in trouble). Sincerity is Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand together with Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, South Africa and Russia.

However, from all countries, the neighboring country said that Beijing is the most risky. For years, China's growth reached 10% and demand that big against commodities and manufactured goods has increased the GDP of Asia. Cover the weaknesses inherent in the financial system of the region and its growth model, while pressing politicians to push the reforms he did--until now.

Indonesia categorized Exhibit A for satisfaction of ourselves that chronic . Since taking office last October, the President of Joko Widodo including slow in taking action to reduce bureaucracy, improve productivity or strengthen competition.

Forced to pay

Now, he was forced to pay that because of the devaluation of China are increasingly pressuring the rupiah currency, one of Asia's worst performing this year. Exports were down 19.2% in July, while imports plummeted 28.4%--a sign that demand is weakening both outside as well as inside the country.

Malaysia could also be a consideration, with its currency, the ringgit, is on the last level during the Asian financial crisis in 1998. After a hard hit by various political scandals and plummeting commodity prices, runaway capital Malaysia now faster because investors are now much more nervous against the Chinese yuan.

The same thing also experienced baht Thailand, which are already stressed by various economic policies without direction from the military junta that ruled the country (a mysterious bomb blast in Bangkok Monday (6/8), which killed at least 20 people, the aggravating circumstances).

Korea won also slumped . The country's fourth-largest economy in Asia that are trying hard tackle due to slow in China (which reached 30% exports Korea in 2014), but Japan renews its approach with the recession.

Japan experienced a growth contraction of 1.6% on an annual basis in the second quarter, to magnify the obstacles for the central bank, the Bank of Japan (of the BoJ) in its efforts to bring down the value of the yen. The last thing needed by South Korea's President Park Geun Hye is spur a decrease between high-tech Japan and low-cost China.