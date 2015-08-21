Hong Kong's door for Indonesia Products

Commissioner General of RI Hong Kong Chalief Akbar Tjandraningrat said Hong Kong can become the entrance for Indonesia's products enter the market of China.

"Hong Kong and Macau are special administrative regions of China two, which has long been a relationship for global financial services, and the hub of the business center of Asia and the entrance to the Chinese market," he said, in a chat with Between Hong Kong, Monday. Related to that, Indonesia can take advantage of Hong Kong's strategic position as the entrance to his flagship products entering the Chinese market.

" This is what the CONSULATE GENERAL always strive to wit being a bridge for business Indonesia market excellent products to China through Hong Kong, " said Chalief .

So far, continued he, Indonesia in the form of product ' custumer goods ' and food has long been flooded the markets of Hong Kong, not just in the supermarket but also convenient store like 7 Eleven and Circle K.

To enhance the promotion of Indonesia's products in Hong Kong and Macau, the CONSULATE GENERAL Hong Kong cooperate intensively with the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC) and the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Macao.

The CONSULATE GENERAL in Hong Kong also facilitate UKM/IKM and entrepreneur Indonesia doing promotions with the following trade exhibitions in Hong Kong and Macau.

" Trade fairs in Hong Kong each year is always there , with large-scale , international, visited the seller and potential buyers from all over the world, including China, " said Chalief .

"This great Potential, will continue to be improved in the future, so that the product not only Indonesia flooding Hong Kong, but can penetrate the huge China market, even through Hong Kong, Indonesia's products can penetrate the global market," he said.