USDJPY: Susceptible, Faces Corrective Weakness Risk

USDJPY: Having capped its strength at the 1.2506 level to close marginally higher the past week, further corrective weakness is envisaged. On the upside, resistance resides at the 124.50 level with a turn above here aiming at the 125.00 level. A break will target the 125.50 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 126.00 level where a violation will aim at the 126.50 level. On the downside, support comes in at the 124.00 level where a break will target the 123.50 level. Below here if seen will aim at the 123.00 level followed by the 122.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY remains exposed to the upside but faces corrective weakness.



