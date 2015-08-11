China Stocks - no much rooms to rise - review

Big rise in China market helps to Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb by 1.4%, for example - Shanghai composite index rose by 4.9% to 3,928.12 .



Zhang Yunyi, general manager at Shanghai Hongyi Investment & Management, told that listed companies do not have enough strength to maintain and to rise this volatile market:

"The conditions aren’t there for a big increase. Shanghai index may move in a 3,500-4,300 range for the next “several months."



Even if Shanghai composite index will reach 4,300 so the companies will be suffering with losses because June high value is 5,166.35 for the compalies to start to sell.

Although some risky stocks will become the popular ones as traditional businesses theme. Anyway, Alibaba shares gained 2% in New York trading.