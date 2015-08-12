GOLD Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish breakdown to yearly S2 Pivot value
12 August 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
W1 price is located to be above yearly Central Pivot at 1237.48 and below S1 Pivot at 1082.97:

  • The price is on bearish ranging between yearly Central Pivot at 1237.48 and S1 Pivot at 1082.97.
  • The price is breaking descending triangle pattern from above to below together with S1 Pivot at 1082.97 for the bearish trend to be continuing.
  • If weekly price will break S1 Pivot at 1082.97 so the primary bearish market condition will be continuing up to S2 Pivot value at 997.50, otherwise the price will be ranging within yearly Central Pivot and yearly S1.

InstrumentS1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
XAU/USD 1082.97 1237.48
 1342.96


Trend:

  • D1 - bearish breakdown
  • W1 - bearish breakdown
  • MN1 - bearish breakdown
#gold, technical analysis, pivot points