GOLD Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish breakdown to yearly S2 Pivot value

W1 price is located to be above yearly Central Pivot at 1237.48 and below S1 Pivot at 1082.97:



The price is on bearish ranging between yearly Central Pivot at 1237.48 and S1 Pivot at 1082.97.

The price is breaking descending triangle pattern from above to below together with S1 Pivot at 1082.97 for the bearish trend to be continuing.

If weekly price will break S1 Pivot at 1082.97 so the primary bearish market condition will be continuing up to S2 Pivot value at 997.50, otherwise the price will be ranging within yearly Central Pivot and yearly S1.

Instrument S1 Pivot

Yearly PP

R1 Pivot

XAU/USD 1082.97 1237.48

1342.96





Trend:

