All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Continuation one the eur 9 August 2015, 20:15 Charles Booth 0 84 Appears we have a strong continuation pattern on the 8/27/2015 daily candle. May be a great chance to enter if you missed the resistance break out. #eur/cad Source To add comments, please log in or register USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, USD/CAD, EUR/CAD - Drivers & Targets - Goldman Sachs Analytics & Forecasts 167 0 Continuation one the eur Analytics & Forecasts 84 0 Greenback touches three-month trough vs loonie Currency 809 0 1 Greenback steady at three-week lows vs loonie; Data on tap Currency 451 0 1 Loonie higher vs greenback and euro in early trade Currency 586 0 Dollar hits three-month lows vs loonie Currency 754 0 2 Greenback rises vs Canadian dollar after downbeat Canadian data; gains seen capped Currency 709 1 2 Greenback rises vs loonie despite downbeat US jobless claims data; euro under selling pressure Currency 629 1 1 Dollar almost unchanged vs loonie after US and Canada issue downbeat data Currency 919 0 3 Greenback hits 1-week high vs loonie, as downbeat Canadian data weighs Currency 310 0 1 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 22 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 21 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 26 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 24 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 25 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 21 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 27 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 31 0 206 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 37 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB