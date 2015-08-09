LOT Polish Airlines starts to accept bitcoin

LOT Polish Airlines has recently integrated Bitcoin as one of online payment methods. According to the press release:

"We are open for every need of every single client. We go for innovations thanks to which their journey is even more comfortable and pleasant not only on board, but also much earlier - at the stage of buying the ticket. Many of them do the shopping online, including plane tickets. It‘s just the matter of time when payments with the online currency will become as popular as using credit cards today. We notice this potential, which is why we are one of the first airlines in the world to give its passengers the possibility of paying with Bitcoins as early as today" - says Jiri Marek, LOT Sales and Distribution Executive Director.

Payment with Bitcoins is easy in execution, and equally secure as other payment methods. All transactions are handled by PSP - one of the most reputable and popular platforms handling payments with the online currency.

LOT does not conduct transactions in Bitcoins, but in the currency used on a the market of purchase (e.g. Poland - PLN; Germany - EUR; USA – USD). PSP is responsible for conversion and settlements of the transaction with LOT.