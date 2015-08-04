Southeast Asia Is An Important Base Of The Silk Road.

The Silk Road .

Southeast Asia is crucial for initiative of Belt and Road ( economic regions the Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century ) China, and proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Community will benefit the upcoming block it or its partners including China , said an analyst in Hong Kong.

Ding Xueliang , a political expert at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology , said in an interview with Xinhua ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Minister meeting of the 48th ( AMM ) that the construction of the ASEAN community is very important for the initiative of the Belt and Road, especially for Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century who looks at Southeast Asia as a starting point.

Block of 10 Southeast Asian countries will create the ASEAN Community later this year , with plans for creating a economic, political - social security and culture together.

This will strengthen the ASEAN'S cooperation with China, because that kind of community development will help the region overcome various differences in economic development and legal system between members, and by itself facilitate collaboration with its partners , said Ding.

The potential is huge for China and ASEAN to cooperate in infrastructure development and cooperation cross-border trade , he said. Society of China and Southeast Asian countries who are active in Commerce and entrepreneurship can be a very strong supporter , he added.

The initiative of Belt and Road , which was proposed by China by 2013 , is a network of trade and infrastructure including Economic Area the Silk Road and Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century for connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.

According to Ding, the booming cross-border trade will make Southeast Asia became the market for China in enhancing the internationalization of the yuan , which also provides opportunities for China and ASEAN to cooperate in the financial sector .

AMM the 48th was planned starting in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday , followed by foreign ministers and representatives from the 10 ASEAN member countries , as well as ASEAN'S dialogue partners , including China and the United States . The establishment of the ASEAN Community and the vision of ASEAN post- 2015 will be discussed in the meeting among various other regional issues .