The Week Ahead On USDCHF

USDCHF: Sees Price Hesitation





USDCHF: Broader outlook for USDCHF may be higher but it faces the risk of a move lower following its price hesitation the past week. Resistance resides at the 0.9700 level with a breach targeting the 0.9750 level. A breather may occur here and turn the pair lower but if taken out, expect a push higher towards the 0.9800 level. On the downside, support comes in at the 0.9600 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness to occur towards the 0.9550 level and then the 0.9500 level. A cut through here will open the door for additional weakness towards the 0.9450 level. All in all, the pair remains biased to the upside on further strength.



