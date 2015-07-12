10 Weekend Reads - Stock Market Correction, Interview With Woody Allen, and more

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- Who Would Benefit From a Stock Market Correction? (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Short Sales Are at Their Highest Level Since the Financial Crisis (Bloomberg)
- No Slowing RIA Growth (Wealth Management)
- Stephen Roach: Why the Stock Meltdown Doesn’t Spell Doom for China. The country’s economy has a very different relationship to equity markets than the West’s do. (Slate)
- Curb Your Malthusiasm (George Monbiot)
- The Problem With Socially Responsible Investing (Motley Fool)
- Buying Now More Affordable Than Renting in 66 Percent of U.S. Markets (World Property Journal) see also Share of Americans Behind on Home-Equity Loans Is the Lowest Since 2008 (Real Time Economics)
- Explore the TWA Terminal, a Pristine Time Capsule From 1962 (Curbed)
- Andy Murray Is a Tennis Nerd: No one in tennis obsesses about tactics and styles as much as the world’s No. 3 player (WSJ)
- Why Doesn’t Jeb Want to Talk About Lehman Bros? (Fox Business)
- An Interview With Woody Allen: As ‘Irrational Man’ is released July 17, the filmmaker looks ahead (WSJ)
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