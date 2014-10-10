China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center announced the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

China Huaxin and Alcatel-Lucent have jointly established a controlling company, which will be responsible for the global operation of Alcatel-Lucent's enterprise business. China Huaxin holds a 85% stake in the joint venture, while Alcatel-Lucent owns the remaining 15% stake.



After the acquisition, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise will continue to enhance its existing advantages in the enterprise communications sector; meanwhile, it will explore new business opportunities in high-growth regions, industrial solutions, and cloud services. The newly established controlling company will be committed to leading the development of next-generation enterprise communication and promoting the innovation of business models to transfer from a technology-oriented model to a customer experience-oriented model, so as to benefit its customers and partners.



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is a world leader in communications and networking solutions. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company has over 2,700 employees worldwide and its businesses reach more than 80 countries and regions.



China Huaxin Post & Telecommunication Economy Development Center is an industrial investment company that seeks long-term commercial growth opportunities in the information and communications technologies sector.