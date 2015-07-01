GBPJPY Price Action Analysis - slow down correction with 191.94 support level

0
1 054
D1 price is on primary bullish condition with the secondary correction started with 195.86 resistance level.
- "The British Pound is making cautious downward progress against the Japanese Yen after breaking two-month rising trend support. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 190.91 exposes the 38.2% level at 187.85."
- "Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib at 192.80 clears the way
for a test of the 194.33-93 area (range floor support-turned-resistance,
trend line)."
- The price is trying to break 191.94 support level for the correction to be continuing, otherwise it will be ranging between 191.94 and 195.86 levels.
- "We entered short GBPJPY at 192.83, initially aiming for 190.91. A stop-loss will be triggered on a daily close above 194.33. We will book half of the position and adjust the stop-loss to breakeven (192.83) prices reach the first target."