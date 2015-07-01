GBPJPY Price Action Analysis - slow down correction with 191.94 support level

D1 price is on primary bullish condition with the secondary correction started with 195.86 resistance level.

"The British Pound is making cautious downward progress against the Japanese Yen after breaking two-month rising trend support. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 190.91 exposes the 38.2% level at 187.85."

"Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib at 192.80 clears the way for a test of the 194.33-93 area (range floor support-turned-resistance, trend line)."



The price is trying to break 191.94 support level for the correction to be continuing, otherwise it will be ranging between 191.94 and 195.86 levels.

"We entered short GBPJPY at 192.83, initially aiming for 190.91. A stop-loss will be triggered on a daily close above 194.33. We will book half of the position and adjust the stop-loss to breakeven (192.83) prices reach the first target."