USDJPY Price Action Analysis - Fibo level breakout at 125.85 to continuing bullish trend

W1 price is located above 200 period SMA and 100 period SMA for the primary bullish with secondary ranging which was started between 118.49 support level and 125.85 resistance level:
- 23.6% Fibo support level at 119.92 was crossed by the price from below to above for the bullish trend to be continuing;
- the price is ranging between 23.6% Fibo support level at 119.92 and 125.85 Fibo resistance level;
- RSI indicator is on the value to be above 50 with uptrend estimated with possible breakout in case the value of the indicator to be above 70 for example.
If the price will break 23.6% Fibo support level at 119.92
so we may see the secondary correctional
movement within the primary bullish.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 125.85 from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing with good possible breakout of the price movement.
If not so the price will be ranging between between support level at 119.927 and resistance level at 125.85.
Trend: