EURGBP - Something's Changing...

Euro/Pound has seen massive buying around 714 price level, seen by the green signals and very high (red) volumes that accompanied them. The trendline is coming from 10th June, and has been recently broken. The prices also went below the 61.8% Fibo, levels used by retail traders that are usually shook-out for stop-losses on long positions by the smart money. The volumes on the up bars, however, are low (yellow in histogram), which doesn’t seem to be strength after such an heavy professional support that there was before. Perhaps the smart money isn’t interested in higher prices right now, and they either need to buy more to support an uptrend, or they need to see there isn’t significant supply (by a bullish test at a lower price), or it’s just a temporary weakness. I’m therefore looking for the prices to go lower and test the supply there, or waiting for more strong (demand) signals. If they go up on high volumes (above average) that would also be a confirmation that the trend is changing.



