New Zealand Dollar To Become The Worst Performing Currency GDP Report Post

The New Zealand economy grew very slightly in the first quarter in the last two years , so the more strengthen the possibility for the Central Bank of New Zealand ( RBNZ ) to return to slashing benchmark interest rate (OCR) at least next month.

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Figures for gross domestic product (GDP ) New Zealand only rose 0.2 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter , let down by declining output of dairy products that become the mainstay New Zealand exports , as recorded by the country's National Bureau of statistics in Wellington today. The figure is much lower compared to the RBNZ targets by as much as 0.6 percent.

The Kiwis Slumped

New Zealand dollar eventually became the worst -performing currencies in the last three months , again slipping in anticipation if the RBNZ will add cutting interest rates , which last week was reduced to 3.25 percent. Low cost loans and terdepresiasinya exchange rate will strengthen the competitiveness of its exports , while house prices in Auckland seemed still surged . The New Zealand dollar dropped 1.11 percent to 0.69.07 U.s. dollar at 3 in the afternoon in Wellington, although U.s. dollars are likely to be weak post-Christmas FOMC . The currency has declined about 8 percent against the u.s. dollar in the three month terakhri .