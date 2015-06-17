10 Wednesday Reads - What Happens to Stolen Art, Amazon Vs. Uber, Apple and Google Battle over, and more

Obsessing Over Profit Margins Is Good Way to Miss S&P 500 Gains (Bloomberg)

Energy Industry Is Gassing Down: Collapse of oil and gas prices has producers rethinking output (WSJ)

Amazon Vs. Uber In the Delivery Wars (Climateer)

With Eye on Fiscal Armageddon, Texas Set to ‘Repatriate’ Its Gold To New Texas Fort Knox (Talking Points Memo) see also Texas wants its gold back! Wait, what? (WonkBlog)

Texas wants its gold back! Wait, what? (WonkBlog) What Happens to Stolen Art After a Heist? (Bloomberg)

Apple and Google Battle over Personalization and Privacy (New Yorker)

Cassidy: R.I.P., Free-Trade Treaties? (New Yorker)

Confirmation Bias: How Intelligent People Develop Totally Incorrect Beliefs (Psy Blog)

Falling Global Inequality Defies Piketty’s Dark Vision (Bloomberg View)

A Thirsty Colorado Is Battling Over Who Owns Raindrops (NY Times) see also Pope Francis calls for an end to the ‘tyrannical’ exploitation of nature by mankind (The Guardian)

What are you reading?