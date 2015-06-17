Ready Synergy

Meanwhile, the ADB is ready to work together with the Bank's Asia infrastructure investments (AIIB) to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two multilateral institutions that are also engaged in the financing of the infrastructure.

"The ADB will work closely with AIIB financing in the field of infrastructure across Asia based on long experience and our expertise in this area," said ADB President Takehiko Nakao in the 48th annual meeting of ADB in Azerbaijan, may 2015.

The President of the ADB along with his staff was reported to have also been deliberated for one hour with the Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Interim AIIB Liqun Jin in the meeting.

Both these institutions aware of the magnitude of the infrastructure gap in the area as well as understand the importance of infrastructure development to support sustainable development and poverty reduction.

In addition, both the ADB or AIIB also agreed to mutually share information needed and continue the discussion in order to discuss the options that are more concrete in the forms of cooperation and collaboration between the two institutions.



Xinhua News Agency has reported that the members of the Bank's Asia infrastructure investments founder (AIIB) reached 57 on April 15, 2015 after seven countries approved, according to a statement of the Ministry of finance people's Republic of China (PRC).



Sweden, Israel, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Portugal, and Poland all included as a founding member.

AIIB founding members have the right to help determine the regulation of banks, while countries that ask for joining after March 31 will be considered as a regular member with voting rights but a bit role in the making of rules.

AIIB will provide financing for road, railway, airport, and other infrastructure projects in Asia. The Agency is expected to be formed by the end of 2015.

With the series wrapped in collaboration or competition among the various financial institutions, no wonder the World Bank President also familiarizing yourself with Indonesia.

Moreover, Indonesia votes would become a magnet for global construction markets, especially with the growing focus on the allocation of the budget for the infrastructure sector development in different regions in the country.



"Indonesia will certainly become a magnet construction market in both the ASEAN and global," said Director General of Bina Construction Ministry of public works and Housing Yusid Vs in Jakarta, Thursday (12/5).

For that, it takes a sharp Government of Indonesia to be able to capitalize on the momentum of the situation to help realize the development of the infrastructure that is being encouraged President Jokowi in Indonesia. The World Bank, ADB, and the AIIB ready towed. The situation of the ' competition ' between the three institutions, will benefit the countries that assisted.





>>>>>> The End







