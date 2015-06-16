Gold Back Rebound To Range Trade

Dear Traders,





Gold rebounded to $ 1,190 range due to increasing concerns over the issue of Greece. Negotiations were conducted by Greece and the creditors did not produce the expected results and ended only a short time, about 45 minutes. This again resulted in further negative impact because now more and more parties are talking about the possibility of default and the implications of Grexit.





While the release of US economic data yesterday was not a lot of impact too much pressure on the gold and the Fed probably will not provide definitive guidance on further policy at the FOMC meeting this week as economic data are less convincing. Nevertheless estimated FED Yellen will still convey that interest rate hikes this year will still be imposed if the data then supported the measure.









Technical Analysis