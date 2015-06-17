Qtone Education will invest CNY53.267 million to acquire a 71.75% stake in Sixun Technology Development Company

Of the total funding, CNY41.76 million will be used to acquire a 56.25% stake from Shi Dongying; CNY9.28 million will be used to acquire a 12.5% from Lou Hongyu; and CNY2.227 million will be used to acquire a 3% stake from Jiang Huaqing.



Hangzhou Sixun focuses on the research and development, promotion, and operation of information service products for intercommunications between families and schools. The company also develops and makes related smart card terminal devices. By December 2014, Hangzhou Sixun's businesses had reached nine cities in Zhejiang province, serving over 900,000 users in 719 schools.