Take Time Out Of Your Trading Equation

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One of the most important thing I learned over my trading and investment career of 20 plus years is that time is not important in trading. It is price action.

Your trading career will end abruptly and violently if you think fast money exists. Any investor with a short term horizon is doomed in the long run.

Binary options are a great way to separate yourself from your hard earned cash for instance . Trying to guess where the market is in half an hour is an extremely stressful way to exist. You might as well go to the horse track , you will probably have more fun, and have a greater chance of winning.

Time should be removed from the equation. Probably the best way to do that is by using Renko charts. The time factor is eliminated and you can clearly see where price is going.

You may say that Renko charts ( see some examples in my profile page) are slow to get you into a trade. It is true that I use a faster entry point that my EA , found in the marketplace, determines for me, but if you follow Renko charts and stick to the direction they indicate you will in the long run be profitable.

Why stress? Why be in a hurry ? You are going to trade for a long time, into retirement probably. Anybody who thinks the market is about the next monthly Non Farm payroll number has a very dim investment future.

Take time out of the equation. Any vehicle that expires has time value in it. Time is a random factor . Why put your hard earned cash into a random equation?

You are extremely lucky to have CFD s . They did not exist when I started trading . Sure they expire in a year, but there is no time value in the price.

Think longer term. Use Renko charts and an efficient time proven entry technique like my EA and well ....ask Warren Buffet what he thinks of short term trading!