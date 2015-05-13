All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDCHF 13 May 2015, 09:04 sathish kumar 1 117 USDCHF TARGETING TOWARDS 0.9210 PREVIOUS SUPPORT. sathish kumar 2015.05.13 15:00 #1 usdchf reach the target. To add comments, please log in or register Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 12 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 18 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 20 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 25 0 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 26 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 24 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 27 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 201 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 54 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 35 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB