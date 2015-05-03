Market stalker S&R trading

Price action formations (trade only formations created close to support or resistance)

Pullback before break - Pattern is created by 4 to 12 candles and is "A" shaped for short and "V" shaped for long. This is a short backward movement after the bounce from the main support or resistance level, which stops at some of the nearby local support or resistance and after further bounce continues in the original direction.

Hidden divergence - is trend continuation pattern, announces the possibility of the continuation of the trend. Indicator always points from the zero line.

4. Pullback after break - Pattern is created by 4 to 12 candles and is "A" shaped for short and "V" shaped for long. Price breaks the main support or resistance significantly and after the break the price comes back to the support or resistance. Price bounces from this level and continues in the original direction.

It is better to use buy/sell stop orders for enter a trade, because this is momentum trading and moves are fast very often. When I am in the trade I set stop loss at break eaven very fast, usually if trade make about 5 pips in my favor. If you will use this fast break eaven, you should expect a lot od trades exited at break eaven, but very few losses.





I use Market stalker indicator for plotting supports and resistances, becaouse I trade a lot of instruments. The best thing about Market stalker is that Market stalker sends you notifications when the price gets close to support or resistance. If I had to do everything manually, I never would not have done it.