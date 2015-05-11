3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe

This is simple system namely 3 Stoch MaFibo trading system. This system is using standard indicators in Metatrader and we can use this system to know the market condition and possible future direction of the trend movement, and for trading for example (template files are attached).



Example How to Trade



This is trading example using this system with some more explanation:



Example about How to Estimate the Market Condition



Trend following - Primary trend



Uptrend (bullish):

Downtrend (bearish):

So, concerning trend following way -

uptrend if



- signal line (dotted line) is below main line

&&

- both lines are growing

&&

- both lines are above level 50



downtrend:

- signal line (dotted line) is above main line

&&

- both lines are falling

&&

- both lines are below level 50



