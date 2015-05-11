3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe
Trading Strategies

3 Stoch MaFibo trading system for M5 and M1 timeframe

11 May 2015, 15:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
2 015

This is simple system namely 3 Stoch MaFibo trading system. This system is using standard indicators in Metatrader and we can use this system to know the market condition and possible future direction of the trend movement, and for trading for example (template files are attached).

Example How to Trade

This is trading example using this system with some more explanation:


Example about How to Estimate the Market Condition

Trend following - Primary trend

Uptrend (bullish):

Downtrend (bearish):

So, concerning trend following way -

uptrend if

- signal line (dotted line) is below main line  
&&
- both lines are growing
&&
- both lines are above level 50

downtrend:

- signal line (dotted line) is above main line  
&&
- both lines are falling
&&
- both lines are below level 50


Files:
3stoch_black__1.tpl  16 kb
3stoch_white__1.tpl  16 kb
#market condition, Trading Strategies, how to trade