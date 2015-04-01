Letv Reaches Internet of Vehicles Deal With BAIC Motor In China for Smart Systems, EUI Operating System, and Internet of Vehicles System

Chinese automaker BAIC Motor Corporation and Internet company Letv signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Hong Kong for smart systems, the EUI operating system, and Internet of Vehicles system cooperation.



At present, Letv is establishing its video industry-based smart ecosystem, covering platform, content, terminal, and applications. The company has formed a top research and development team in Silicon Valley with more than 260 people, and many of them reportedly previously worked for Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Ford.



In January 2015, Letv officially launched its first full terminal smart operating system LeUI in Beijing. LeUI has various editions which can run on automobiles, mobile devices, and TVs. Compared with other car systems, the LeUI auto edition features sidebar design, a simple interface, multi-touch motion sensing, and voice functions. In addition, LeUI integrates other functions like online map navigation and group-based social functions.



BAIC and Letv will launch their first product of cooperation during Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition held in April 2015