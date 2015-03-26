Lenovo Group will appoint Gianfranco Lanci as new president of the group, effective April 1, 2015

Lenovo Group announced that they will appoint Gianfranco Lanci, current chief operating officer of Lenovo Group, as new president of the group, effective April 1, 2015. Meanwhile, Lanci will continue his role as chief operating officer.



Lanci joined Lenovo Group in 2012 as executive vice president and COO, leading and expanding global PC business; managing businesses, operating integration and strategic alliance in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific; and promoting the group's business review and operating process.



Lanci was born in Turin, Italy in 1954. He graduated from the Politecnico of Turin where he also earned his degree in civil engineering. He worked for Texas Instrumentals Italia in 1981. He was also a country manager for the printers division and portable computers in Italy, Africa, and the Middle East. In 1996, he was appointed president for Texas Instruments' productivity products division of EMEA. Gianfranco Lanci became the managing director of Acer Italy when TI's portable PC business merged with Acer in 1997.