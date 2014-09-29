Moore Capital raids the ranks of defunct hedge fund Clive Capital

Christian Levett, the founder of commodities hedge fund Clive Capital which shuttered its doors last year, is now firmly back in the bosom of his former employer, Moore Capital, having officially taken back his place as a money manager earlier this month.

Like many senior financial services professionals who look to lure their old team into their new employer, Levett appears to be persuading a flurry of former Clive Capital staff across to Moore.

As we revealed in April, Tristan Almada, the 28-year-old former co-CIO of Taurosso Capital, Clive’s in-house hedge fund that closed alongside its parent firm, has also joined Moore Capital – a firm he worked at as an analyst before moving to Clive Capital.

Almada was just 26 when he was handed the reins at Taurosso, and now his co-CIO Nicholas Rossi – who was 25 when he took the role at Clive – has also joined Moore Capital.

This is not the limit of former Clive employees moving across to the expansionary Moore Capital – Alan Bevan, the former chief economist and strategist at Clive Capital, has now taken a job on its trading team and Mike Lawson, who was a commodity portfolio manager at Clive, also taken a position at Moore.

Moore has been on a recruitment spree already this year, having lifted a nine-strong team of traders from the now defunct London office of SAC Advisors. It’s also been hiring from investment banks, having recently hired Citigroup’s global head of equities, Mike Pringle, and Ben Lynch who also left his role as global head of centralised risk trading at the US bank.

Other Clive Capital employees are also finding new employment elsewhere, following a six-month period when there were few moves. Its chief technology officer, Alan Rae, has reemerged as CTO, head of financial services, at tech transformation consultants Purple, while gas and power analyst Alima Laguda has joined BTG Pactual in its commodities team.