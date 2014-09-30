Trading the News - David Song in FXCM Expo



Major economic events and fundamental developments are monitored by currency traders as it reflects the strength of a country's economy. Trading the News is often difficult as it producers sharp movements in the exchange rate, but can be used to generate trading opportunities. David Song will go through a basic strategy that will provide tools to help manage the risk of loss, along with a few trading tips that can assist currency traders to avoid being on the wrong side of the market.



David Song is a Currency Analyst for DailyFX, specializing in news-driven trading and mixing fundamental expertise with technical analysis. He studied macroeconomic policies under a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis while attending the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College where he received his degree in Finance and Investments. He gained experience in technical analysis from a former president of the Market Technicians Association, and incorporates both technicals and fundamentals in his reporting.





